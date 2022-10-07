Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Washington Trust Advisors Inc.

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 548 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 78.6% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3,233.3% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan acquired 8,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.41 per share, with a total value of $72,309.18. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,309.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.54.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $81.31 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $72.05 and a 12-month high of $109.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $139.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.56.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.11). Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.89%.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

