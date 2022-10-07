Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 818 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 116.8% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 167.3% in the first quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth $34,000. 14.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BABA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.24.

Shares of BABA opened at $84.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $223.29 billion, a PE ratio of 46.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $73.28 and a fifty-two week high of $182.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.44.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $30.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.15 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 10.03%. Analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

