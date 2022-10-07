Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Sells 1,589 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 48.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,589 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,679,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,763,898,000 after purchasing an additional 925,807 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,646,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,607,077,000 after acquiring an additional 6,402,262 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 6.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,681,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,088,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,624 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 2.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,375,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $562,220,000 after acquiring an additional 158,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 9.6% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,390,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $387,172,000 after acquiring an additional 384,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total value of $456,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 71,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,558,772.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Stock Down 4.3 %

Eversource Energy stock opened at $75.49 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $75.39 and a twelve month high of $94.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.07. The company has a market capitalization of $26.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 9.58%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ES. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.00.

Eversource Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

