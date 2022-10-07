Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Sells 391 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 288.6% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 105.0% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in Eaton by 63.0% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ETN shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Eaton from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Eaton from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Eaton from $112.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Eaton from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.15.

Eaton Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $142.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $143.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.66. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $122.50 and a 52-week high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 11.70%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 56.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eaton news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $227,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,858.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Eaton news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $446,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,856 shares in the company, valued at $1,911,944.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $227,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,858.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Eaton

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

