Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 530 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 17.4% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,272 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.2% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 891 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,610,763 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,414,447,000 after acquiring an additional 87,610 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 67,832 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $24,774,000 after purchasing an additional 7,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11.0% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,005 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lululemon Athletica

In related news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total value of $66,490.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,083.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $310.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $317.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $315.71. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $251.51 and a fifty-two week high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 40.95%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $315.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $375.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $381.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $403.69.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Featured Articles

