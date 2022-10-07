Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Purchased by Washington Trust Advisors Inc.

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 530 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 440.9% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 119 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total transaction of $66,490.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,083.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on LULU. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $464.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $512.00 to $531.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $375.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $403.69.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $310.48 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $251.51 and a 12 month high of $485.83. The firm has a market cap of $39.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $317.58 and its 200-day moving average is $315.71.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.34. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 40.95%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

