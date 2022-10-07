Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 191,919 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,169,682 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 191,919 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.09% of CVS Health worth $108,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 455,162 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $42,175,000 after purchasing an additional 58,666 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 99,737 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $9,242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 960 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 753 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 87,502 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,947 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.59.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

CVS Health Trading Down 1.9 %

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS opened at $98.58 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $82.20 and a 52-week high of $111.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.76. The stock has a market cap of $129.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.71.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $80.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.77%.

About CVS Health

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

