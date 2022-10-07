Dominion Energy’s (D) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on D. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.11.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $65.96 on Thursday. Dominion Energy has a fifty-two week low of $65.82 and a fifty-two week high of $88.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $54.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.48.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,870,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,021,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,535 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Dominion Energy by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,640,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,371,081,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308,258 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Dominion Energy by 3.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,624,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,800,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,676 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Dominion Energy by 28.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,007,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,235,284,000 after acquiring an additional 6,156,960 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Dominion Energy by 0.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,153,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,688,269,000 after acquiring an additional 72,704 shares during the period. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

