Dominion Energy’s (D) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Seaport Res Ptn

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn in a note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.11.

Dominion Energy Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $65.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Dominion Energy has a 52-week low of $65.82 and a 52-week high of $88.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.42. The company has a market capitalization of $54.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.48.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Dominion Energy will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.0% during the first quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.0% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.6% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 23,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.3% during the first quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 45,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,849,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

