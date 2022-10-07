Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Invests $198,000 in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,827 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HYA Advisors Inc lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.5% in the first quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 99,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 4.0% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 124,296 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 30.2% in the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 45,636 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 10,590 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 21.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 997,527 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,330,000 after purchasing an additional 174,431 shares during the period. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 9.9% in the first quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,081 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the period. 61.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on KMI. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $28,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,219 shares in the company, valued at $521,788.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $28,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,219 shares in the company, valued at $521,788.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $17.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $20.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.92.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 103.74%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

