Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Position Lessened by Prosperity Consulting Group LLC

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC decreased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. E&G Advisors LP boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the second quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 16,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% during the first quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% during the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 30,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% during the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.8% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 6,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 1.1 %

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $87.44 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.50 and a 52 week high of $95.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.42.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 42.27%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.33.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

