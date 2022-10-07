Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,768 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MRK. SNS Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 37,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $9,212,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 859,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,837,000 after purchasing an additional 39,756 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 145,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,138,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $87.44 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.50 and a 12 month high of $95.72. The stock has a market cap of $221.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.42.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The business had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.27%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.33.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

