McDonald Partners LLC Sells 899 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

McDonald Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 899 shares during the quarter. McDonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.8% in the second quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Hikari Power Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.0% in the first quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 23,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 151.6% in the second quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 8,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 5,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.1% in the second quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 20,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:MRK opened at $87.44 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.50 and a fifty-two week high of $95.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.42.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The business had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on MRK. Berenberg Bank upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.33.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.