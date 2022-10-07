Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Acquired by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 1,325.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,510 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,843 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 375.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 11,951 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Shopify by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 26,100 shares during the period. Richelieu Gestion PLC increased its stake in Shopify by 942.8% in the 2nd quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC now owns 50,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 46,019 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its stake in Shopify by 593.8% in the 2nd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 77,010 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after buying an additional 65,911 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in Shopify by 759.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 240,641 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,287,000 after buying an additional 212,650 shares during the period. 54.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $30.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.17, a current ratio of 11.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.38 and a 52-week high of $176.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Shopify had a negative net margin of 38.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SHOP has been the topic of several recent research reports. KGI Securities cut shares of Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $43.20 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Shopify to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.18.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

