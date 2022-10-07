Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Has $293,000 Stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TEVA. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 114.7% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 18,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Monolith Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter worth $152,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter worth $1,289,000. Finally, Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 58,163 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $525,793.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,974 shares in the company, valued at $26,884.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Eliyahu Sharon Kalif sold 55,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $558,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,416.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David Matthew Stark sold 58,163 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $525,793.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,884.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TEVA opened at $8.66 on Friday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12 month low of $6.78 and a 12 month high of $11.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 25.68% and a negative net margin of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. On average, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TEVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

