Strs Ohio Sells 3,196 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,930 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 3,196 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $15,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 80,006 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $7,098,000 after buying an additional 5,426 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 8,027 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $880,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,591.7% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 173,994 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $15,437,000 after purchasing an additional 163,709 shares during the period. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CTSH opened at $59.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $30.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $57.42 and a twelve month high of $93.47.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 25.06%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 4,368 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total transaction of $285,841.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,104.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CTSH shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.13.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

