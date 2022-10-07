Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 74 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich cut its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 327 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,675,058 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,160,908,000 after purchasing an additional 61,660 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,303,618 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,319,329,000 after buying an additional 149,496 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 6.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,651,975 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,159,706,000 after buying an additional 502,212 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 42.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,798,484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,197,906,000 after buying an additional 1,422,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.4% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,308,884 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $576,344,000 after buying an additional 31,006 shares during the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research raised Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $248.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $305.37.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

NYSE SHW opened at $216.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $204.57 and a twelve month high of $354.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 82.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.09%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

