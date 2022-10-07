Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (JMM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on November 1st

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.
Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Price Performance
NYSE JMM opened at $5.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.18. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a one year low of $5.46 and a one year high of $7.60.
Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
