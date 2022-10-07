Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (JMM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on November 1st

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE JMM opened at $5.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.18. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a one year low of $5.46 and a one year high of $7.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund stock. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund ( NYSE:JMM Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000. BCK Partners Inc. owned about 0.27% of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund at the end of the most recent quarter. 63.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

