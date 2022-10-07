Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,263 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,990 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up 1.1% of Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 75.8% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 58 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $519.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $527.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $513.88. The company has a market capitalization of $485.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.75. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $396.71 and a 1 year high of $553.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.46%.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at $18,866,882.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at $18,866,882.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total transaction of $53,059,422.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 787,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,669,238.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 139,051 shares of company stock worth $74,450,958. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $579.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $586.40.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

