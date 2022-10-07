The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Loveless Wealth Management LLC

Loveless Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,797 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4,210.3% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 107,500 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $16,651,000 after acquiring an additional 105,006 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 140,136 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $21,706,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares during the period. SFG Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Semper Augustus Investments Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Semper Augustus Investments Group LLC now owns 38,081 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,898,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 182,141 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $28,171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,898 shares during the period. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE DIS opened at $100.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $90.23 and a 52 week high of $179.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.38 billion, a PE ratio of 58.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.59.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Guggenheim raised shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $131.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.32.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

