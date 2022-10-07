Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Sells 446 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,991 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 446 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,466,474 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $19,266,382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514,894 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,459,191 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,943,347,000 after buying an additional 160,841 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $2,290,736,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,739,279 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,198,680,000 after buying an additional 306,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,872,771 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,079,829,000 after buying an additional 966,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Guggenheim upgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $131.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.32.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.8 %

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $100.04 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $90.23 and a 52-week high of $179.63. The stock has a market cap of $182.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.16, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.59.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

See Also

