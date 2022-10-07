Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by WoodTrust Financial Corp

WoodTrust Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for 1.3% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRB Corp bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $1,391,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Chevron by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 795,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $93,340,000 after acquiring an additional 40,047 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $360,000. S. R. Schill & Associates raised its holdings in Chevron by 124.6% during the 4th quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 5,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in Chevron by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 4,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. 69.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,762. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,762. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chevron Trading Up 1.8 %

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Chevron from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.20.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $161.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $317.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.24. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $105.21 and a 52 week high of $182.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 18.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

