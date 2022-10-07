Charles Schwab Trust Co Has $2.13 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Charles Schwab Trust Co lowered its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 1.8% during the second quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 5,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 1.7% during the second quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 39,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,762,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 20.2% during the second quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,073,000 after purchasing an additional 8,223 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Chevron by 5.5% during the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 2.2% during the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 38,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,534,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

Chevron stock opened at $161.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $156.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.24. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $105.21 and a 52-week high of $182.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.13.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.80. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 18.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Chevron from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. HSBC raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Chevron from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at $574,762. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 141,732 shares of company stock worth $23,024,499. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

