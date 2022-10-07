First Hawaiian Bank Raises Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,602 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,771 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $5,880,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 6.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,173 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth approximately $3,302,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth approximately $1,939,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 11.8% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $158.99 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $140.33 and a one year high of $239.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $41.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $168.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.25.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $1.35. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 49.45% and a net margin of 19.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.845 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NXPI. Mizuho lowered their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America decreased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $181.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.50.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.