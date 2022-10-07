Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,501 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $20,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 69.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Stock Performance

CVX stock opened at $161.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $317.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.13. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $105.21 and a 12 month high of $182.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $156.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.24.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 18.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $3,557,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $172.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.20.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

