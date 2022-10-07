Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $10.44

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.44 and last traded at $10.47, with a volume of 63292 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HPP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $16.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Bank of America cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties to $18.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.42.

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Hudson Pacific Properties Announces Dividend

Hudson Pacific Properties ( NYSE:HPP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.56). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $251.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.69 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.47%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -526.32%.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Mark T. Lammas purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.11 per share, for a total transaction of $55,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 189,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,400.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Mark David Linehan acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.67 per share, for a total transaction of $87,525.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 60,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,217.29. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Mark T. Lammas acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.11 per share, for a total transaction of $55,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 189,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,400.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 38,930 shares of company stock worth $461,550 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the fourth quarter worth $226,268,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 195.2% during the first quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,690,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,152 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 43.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,485,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,599 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 112.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,742,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,577,000 after purchasing an additional 921,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 12.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,287,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,988,000 after purchasing an additional 885,181 shares in the last quarter. 97.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

