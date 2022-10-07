O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.10-$2.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15. The company issued revenue guidance of -. O-I Glass also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $2.20-$2.40 EPS.

O-I Glass Stock Performance

Shares of OI opened at $14.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.70 and its 200-day moving average is $13.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.03. O-I Glass has a 12-month low of $10.64 and a 12-month high of $17.94.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. O-I Glass had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 37.89%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that O-I Glass will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, O-I Glass currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in O-I Glass by 99.6% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 47,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 23,662 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in O-I Glass by 35.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 48,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 12,572 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in O-I Glass by 295.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 46,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 34,818 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in O-I Glass in the first quarter valued at approximately $596,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in O-I Glass in the first quarter valued at approximately $268,000. 93.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

