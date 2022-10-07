SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.50-$2.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

SLM Stock Performance

Shares of SLM opened at $15.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.48. SLM has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $20.88.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $362.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.41 million. SLM had a return on equity of 46.75% and a net margin of 37.26%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SLM will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SLM Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. SLM’s payout ratio is 14.57%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SLM shares. Barclays dropped their target price on SLM from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of SLM in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on SLM from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SLM

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in SLM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $817,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of SLM during the first quarter valued at approximately $700,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of SLM by 2.5% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 33,858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of SLM by 123.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 27,790 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 15,328 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of SLM during the second quarter valued at approximately $476,000. 98.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts, as well as credit card loans.

Further Reading

