Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Trading 2.7% Higher

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) traded up 2.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $98.15 and last traded at $97.83. 214,585 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 20,033,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. HSBC boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.69.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 3.0 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.46. The company has a market cap of $425.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 960,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 960,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exxon Mobil

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Williams Financial LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.7% during the second quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 6,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.7% in the second quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. BRR OpCo LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the second quarter. BRR OpCo LLC now owns 13,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dohj LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the second quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 9,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

