Analysts Set Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG) PT at $3.75

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.75.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SDIG shares. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley reduced their price target on Stronghold Digital Mining from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Compass Point dropped their price objective on Stronghold Digital Mining from $16.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Cowen cut Stronghold Digital Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $11.00 to $2.25 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Stronghold Digital Mining in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company.

Stronghold Digital Mining Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of SDIG stock opened at $1.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.81 and a 200 day moving average of $2.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.11 million and a PE ratio of -0.14. Stronghold Digital Mining has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $35.80.

Insider Transactions at Stronghold Digital Mining

Stronghold Digital Mining ( NASDAQ:SDIG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $29.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.61 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stronghold Digital Mining will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gregory A. Beard purchased 602,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.66 per share, for a total transaction of $999,998.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 602,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,998.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 56.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stronghold Digital Mining

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDIG. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Stronghold Digital Mining by 43.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,143 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 45,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 7,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in Stronghold Digital Mining by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 28,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 8,097 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.37% of the company’s stock.

Stronghold Digital Mining Company Profile



Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

