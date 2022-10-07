RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

RPM has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised RPM International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised RPM International from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on RPM International from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on RPM International in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on RPM International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $97.63.

RPM International Stock Up 2.2 %

RPM opened at $94.92 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.95. RPM International has a one year low of $74.56 and a one year high of $101.48.

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 7.53%. RPM International’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that RPM International will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RPM International news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 2,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $184,955.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,086 shares in the company, valued at $4,920,985.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other RPM International news, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $232,024.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,532.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 2,108 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $184,955.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,086 shares in the company, valued at $4,920,985.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,701 shares of company stock worth $506,370 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in RPM International during the 2nd quarter valued at $791,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of RPM International by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,665 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 5,118 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of RPM International by 2,340.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in shares of RPM International by 17.3% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,575 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of RPM International in the second quarter worth $1,092,000. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

