Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Director Acquires $32,301.00 in Stock

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) Director Douglas A. Pepper bought 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.92 per share, with a total value of $32,301.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,036,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,181,450.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Braze Stock Performance

BRZE opened at $39.00 on Friday. Braze, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.09 and a fifty-two week high of $98.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.69 and a 200-day moving average of $39.54.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. Braze had a negative return on equity of 35.25% and a negative net margin of 41.54%. The company had revenue of $86.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.16 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Braze, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research firms recently weighed in on BRZE. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Braze from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Braze from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Braze from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CNA Financial Corp raised its stake in Braze by 8.1% in the first quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Braze by 8.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Braze by 50,225.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Braze in the second quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Braze in the fourth quarter valued at about $548,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.38% of the company’s stock.

About Braze

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

