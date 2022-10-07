Spinnaker Trust Trims Stock Position in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP)

Spinnaker Trust decreased its holdings in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust owned about 0.05% of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF worth $939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evensky & Katz LLC purchased a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $12,037,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 324,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,135,000 after buying an additional 11,542 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,666,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,829,000 after buying an additional 73,480 shares during the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,240,000 after buying an additional 5,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 82,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after buying an additional 7,104 shares during the last quarter.

Get iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IBDP stock opened at $24.33 on Friday. iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a 1-year low of $24.30 and a 1-year high of $26.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.78.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.