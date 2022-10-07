Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 7,340 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 399,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,340 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.37% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $236,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Founders Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 8,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,090,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 43.7% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,819,000 after buying an additional 9,687 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $436,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5,221.0% in the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 158,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,859,000 after purchasing an additional 155,795 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of REGN stock opened at $731.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $538.01 and a twelve month high of $754.67. The company has a market cap of $79.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $649.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $645.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 39.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $27.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

REGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $630.00 to $756.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $796.00 to $970.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $692.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $757.00 to $788.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $735.00 to $815.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $753.29.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 10,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.29, for a total transaction of $6,494,344.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,408 shares in the company, valued at $11,436,706.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 10,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.29, for a total value of $6,494,344.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,436,706.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 4,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.38, for a total value of $3,364,120.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,905,467.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,126 shares of company stock worth $43,016,751 over the last ninety days. 8.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Further Reading

