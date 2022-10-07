Spinnaker Trust Purchases 600 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Spinnaker Trust boosted its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ED shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.18.

Consolidated Edison Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of ED opened at $84.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.05 and a 1 year high of $102.21.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 11.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.15%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

