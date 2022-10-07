Spinnaker Trust Raises Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Spinnaker Trust raised its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Novartis were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVS. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Novartis by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in shares of Novartis by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis by 168.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $76.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.53. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $74.09 and a 1-year high of $94.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 44.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on NVS. Berenberg Bank downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Novartis from CHF 97 to CHF 88 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Oddo Bhf downgraded Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 88 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 90 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.09.

About Novartis

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.