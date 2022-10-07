Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Purchased by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 56.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Win Advisors Inc. raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 70.3% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 272.4% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the first quarter worth $89,000. 40.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Down 3.8 %

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $90.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $126.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.72. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $89.18 and a 52 week high of $119.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 26.29%. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$144.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$134.00 to C$131.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays assumed coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$143.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.81.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

