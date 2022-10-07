Spinnaker Trust Buys Shares of 1,469 Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Spinnaker Trust bought a new stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hubbell by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,454,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,002,421,000 after buying an additional 23,865 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,750,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $872,956,000 after purchasing an additional 149,540 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,056,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $561,718,000 after purchasing an additional 770,517 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,972,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,571,000 after purchasing an additional 253,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 133.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,543,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,646,000 after purchasing an additional 883,272 shares during the last quarter. 88.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HUBB shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hubbell from $190.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Hubbell to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hubbell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Insider Transactions at Hubbell

Hubbell Trading Down 1.1 %

In other news, insider Allan Connolly sold 5,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.48, for a total value of $1,164,763.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,417,472. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

HUBB opened at $235.00 on Friday. Hubbell Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $170.21 and a fifty-two week high of $238.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $218.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.12.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.40. Hubbell had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.34%.

Hubbell Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

