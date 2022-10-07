Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $87.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.86 million. Accolade had a negative net margin of 124.17% and a negative return on equity of 23.63%. Accolade’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.67) EPS. Accolade updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS.

ACCD opened at $12.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.53 and a 200-day moving average of $10.32. The company has a market capitalization of $882.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.64. Accolade has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $41.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACCD. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Accolade in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Accolade from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Accolade in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Accolade from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Accolade from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.74.

In other Accolade news, CEO Rajeev Singh acquired 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.09 per share, with a total value of $176,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,510,442.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,764 shares of company stock valued at $20,020. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACCD. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Accolade during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accolade in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accolade in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accolade in the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

