Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:GS)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Wednesday, October 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the investment management company will post earnings per share of $7.36 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $9.40. The consensus estimate for The Goldman Sachs Group’s current full-year earnings is $34.11 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $8.67 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $34.50 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $11.47 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $9.87 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $10.62 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $10.39 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GS. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $398.43.

GS opened at $304.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $104.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $329.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $318.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The Goldman Sachs Group has a fifty-two week low of $277.84 and a fifty-two week high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.99 by $0.74. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $11.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $15.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,981 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,321,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 13,305 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 540.6% in the 3rd quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 9,539 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 8,050 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 849 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 78,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $2,110,318.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 439,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,862,251.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 78,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $2,110,318.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 439,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,862,251.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total transaction of $2,788,960.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 793,689 shares of company stock worth $23,413,742 in the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.61%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

