Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for EQT Co. Issued By Capital One Financial (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of EQT in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 4th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.92. The consensus estimate for EQT’s current full-year earnings is $4.34 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for EQT’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.87 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.92 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.42 EPS.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on EQT from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of EQT from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of EQT from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of EQT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.63.

EQT stock opened at $43.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.15, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.69. EQT has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $51.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.06%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of EQT by 32.7% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,223 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of EQT during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of EQT during the first quarter worth about $424,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of EQT during the first quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in EQT during the second quarter worth about $5,248,000. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

