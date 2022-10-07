Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lessened its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 340,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,308 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 0.23% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $35,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SWK. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 6,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 6,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.6% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 5,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on SWK shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $165.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $143.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.50.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

Shares of SWK opened at $81.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.76. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.13 and a 12-month high of $199.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stanley Black & Decker

In related news, Director Robert J. Manning bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,565,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,565,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Janet Link sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total transaction of $90,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,570,529.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Manning purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,565,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,565,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

See Also

