KBC Group NV Raises Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

KBC Group NV increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,018 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,405 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 0.11% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $31,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American National Bank increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IDXX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $530.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $700.00 to $582.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $483.57.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $346.02 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $318.50 and a 52 week high of $672.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.65, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $361.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $395.79.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 104.47%. The firm had revenue of $860.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.26 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

