Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV decreased its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 385,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,448 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 0.28% of Hasbro worth $31,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 64.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 729,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,698,000 after purchasing an additional 285,615 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 162.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 72,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,920,000 after purchasing an additional 44,766 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 2.3% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 31.9% during the second quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 134,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,708,000 after purchasing an additional 32,600 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 9.8% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro stock opened at $68.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.82. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $105.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 8.30%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.16%.

HAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Hasbro from $128.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Hasbro from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price target on Hasbro to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. KeyCorp cut Hasbro to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Hasbro from $91.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.55.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

