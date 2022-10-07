KBC Group NV Has $31.95 Million Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 106.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 548,692 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283,271 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.22% of Trimble worth $31,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Trimble during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trimble during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trimble during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trimble during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Trimble during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Trimble alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Trimble

In other Trimble news, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total value of $285,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,136 shares in the company, valued at $2,719,096.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 5,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total transaction of $387,120.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,132 shares in the company, valued at $4,658,891.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total transaction of $285,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,136 shares in the company, valued at $2,719,096.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,676 shares of company stock worth $1,785,537 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Trimble Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TRMB shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Trimble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Trimble in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.40.

NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $57.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.58. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.18 and a 12 month high of $91.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.64.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $941.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.99 million. Trimble had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.