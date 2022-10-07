KBC Group NV Boosts Stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 437,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,292 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.42% of Toro worth $33,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Toro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tobam lifted its holdings in Toro by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Toro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Toro by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Toro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Toro alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Amy E. Dahl sold 2,600 shares of Toro stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total transaction of $233,506.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,679,985.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Toro news, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.34, for a total transaction of $349,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,620.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Amy E. Dahl sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total transaction of $233,506.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,706 shares in the company, valued at $1,679,985.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,371 shares of company stock worth $2,014,232 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Toro Price Performance

Shares of TTC opened at $94.45 on Friday. The Toro Company has a twelve month low of $71.86 and a twelve month high of $106.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. Toro had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 32.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Toro’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toro Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TTC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Toro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

About Toro

(Get Rating)

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.