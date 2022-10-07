Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Shares Bought by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.68% of Valmont Industries worth $32,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VMI. F&V Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 0.6% in the second quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 18,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 409.9% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,230,000 after buying an additional 22,297 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 1.2% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 114,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,727,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 39.0% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 331,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,681,000 after buying an additional 93,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 17.2% during the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 6,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VMI. Northcoast Research began coverage on Valmont Industries in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $300.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Valmont Industries Trading Down 0.1 %

In other Valmont Industries news, SVP Timothy P. Francis sold 980 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.98, for a total transaction of $279,280.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,692,211.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Valmont Industries news, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 12,076 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.41, for a total transaction of $3,253,395.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,812,012.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Timothy P. Francis sold 980 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.98, for a total transaction of $279,280.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,211.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries stock opened at $289.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.06. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $203.30 and a 1 year high of $293.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $277.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.51.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 13.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 21.83%.

Valmont Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.