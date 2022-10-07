KBC Group NV Cuts Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

KBC Group NV reduced its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 209,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 0.07% of Ecolab worth $32,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 750,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,449,000 after buying an additional 40,297 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 1.4% during the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,559,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 5.4% during the second quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 84.6% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 4.2% during the second quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 14,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecolab Stock Down 1.8 %

ECL stock opened at $148.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $162.81 and its 200 day moving average is $164.37. The stock has a market cap of $42.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.02. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.34 and a 1-year high of $238.93.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total transaction of $533,568.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,530 shares in the company, valued at $3,756,652.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total value of $533,568.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,530 shares in the company, valued at $3,756,652.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William H. Gates III bought 66,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $174.76 per share, for a total transaction of $11,608,782.52. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 31,080,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,431,713,637.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 274,284 shares of company stock worth $47,244,385 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $198.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $193.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ecolab from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Ecolab to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.35.

About Ecolab

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Articles

