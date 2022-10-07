KBC Group NV Decreases Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

KBC Group NV lowered its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,092 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.07% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $34,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APD. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 52,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 376,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,571,000 after purchasing an additional 30,506 shares during the last quarter. SRB Corp purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $1,387,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 16,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,973,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $283.00 to $321.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.25.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $238.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.20. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.24 and a 52-week high of $316.39. The firm has a market cap of $52.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

