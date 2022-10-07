KBC Group NV Buys 60,905 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 754,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 60,905 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.46% of Pentair worth $34,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Pentair by 3.5% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Pentair by 1.9% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Pentair by 58.9% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Pentair by 2.4% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group raised its position in shares of Pentair by 5.3% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PNR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen dropped their target price on Pentair from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Pentair in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Pentair from $57.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen dropped their target price on Pentair from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pentair has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.56.

Insider Activity at Pentair

Pentair Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 2,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total value of $121,234.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,138.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PNR opened at $42.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Pentair plc has a 12 month low of $39.99 and a 12 month high of $80.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.76 and a 200-day moving average of $48.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.09.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.93%.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

